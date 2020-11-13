Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after buying an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,147,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,115,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,059,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,688,000 after buying an additional 149,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Edward Jones began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of KEYS opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $117.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.