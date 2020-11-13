Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 264.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

