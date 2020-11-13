Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

