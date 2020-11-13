Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

