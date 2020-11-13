Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

