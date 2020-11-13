Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $260.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

