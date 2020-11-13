Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $31.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

