Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.