Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

