Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 68.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

NYSE:KMX opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.