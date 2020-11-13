Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,035 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

FRC stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

