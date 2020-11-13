Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $410,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27,629.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 332,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 331,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $49.60 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

