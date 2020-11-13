Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 190 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

