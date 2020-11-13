Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,052 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.55 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

