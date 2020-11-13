Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 285 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

