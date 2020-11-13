Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 286 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Shares of STT stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

