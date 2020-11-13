Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 322 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,176 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $137,657,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after buying an additional 1,392,290 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

EIX opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.