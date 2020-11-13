Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 368 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $47.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

