Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 390 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.83. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $187.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

