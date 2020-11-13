Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

