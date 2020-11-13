Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $65.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

