ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $650.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $509.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.93. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,573 shares of company stock valued at $33,744,452. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.