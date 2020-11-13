Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $57.00. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 196,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

