Sigma Planning Corp Has $425,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

