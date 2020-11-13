Sigma Planning Corp Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $263,717,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after buying an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 660,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $102.01 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -136.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,819 shares of company stock worth $19,668,788 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

