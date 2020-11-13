Sigma Planning Corp Has $542,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $54.94 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.