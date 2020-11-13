Sigma Planning Corp Has $575,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 132.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $43.78 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.