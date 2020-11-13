Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $529,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $88.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

