Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

NYSE:HSY opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.