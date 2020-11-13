Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,625 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI opened at $57.43 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.