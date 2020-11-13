Sigma Planning Corp Sells 369 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 199.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 134.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE:AN opened at $59.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,003 shares of company stock worth $6,977,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.