Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

