Signaturefd LLC Acquires 575 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $20.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.