Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.