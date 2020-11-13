Signaturefd LLC Buys 750 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

NEP stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

