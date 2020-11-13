Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

