Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

