Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. SEA’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.10.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.