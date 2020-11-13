Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 298.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

