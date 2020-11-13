Signaturefd LLC Has $75,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,796,000 after acquiring an additional 295,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 212.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,892 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.