Signaturefd LLC Purchases 592 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

