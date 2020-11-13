Signaturefd LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.30.

HII opened at $158.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

