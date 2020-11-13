Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 721,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

PEB stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

