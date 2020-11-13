Signaturefd LLC Sells 32 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after acquiring an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,341 shares of company stock worth $50,253,492. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $449.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.00 and a 200-day moving average of $357.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.