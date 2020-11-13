Signaturefd LLC Sells 796 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $548,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,054,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after acquiring an additional 71,310 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

RCI opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

