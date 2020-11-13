SITE Centers (SITC) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SITE Centers to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SITE Centers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00 SITE Centers Competitors 4200 13773 12754 420 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 8.11%. Given SITE Centers’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $448.64 million $100.70 million 6.84 SITE Centers Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.11

SITE Centers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 17.83% 4.86% 1.87% SITE Centers Competitors -1.20% -5.74% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers’ peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SITE Centers beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

