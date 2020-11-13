Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

10/30/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

10/29/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/1/2020 – Six Flags Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $46.86.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 632,653 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,466,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 826.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 162,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

