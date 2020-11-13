Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $21,752,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $1,382,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1,133,433.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $296,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

