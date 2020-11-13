Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,117 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 326,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,166. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

