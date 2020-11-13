SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $4.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE SM opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

